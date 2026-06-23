Kerala Assembly to serve jackfruit dishes to MLAs in health awareness drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Legislative assembly speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, ministers and MLAs will be served jackfruit dishes at the legislative assembly coffee house on Tuesday.

Organised by the Jackfruit Promotion Council (JPC) to promote activities centring on the health benefits of the fruit, the feast will also see the council members presenting an action plan of activities to be implemented in the state in light of the recent research findings on jackfruit.

Agriculture minister T Siddique will inaugurate JPC’s state-level seminar ‘Benefits of raw jackfruit: Research findings and possibilities’ on Tuesday at 8 am, which will focus on the health benefits of raw jackfruit. The seminar, held at the Mitraniketan city centre in West Fort, will encompass the latest research findings about the health benefits of jackfruit.

Former Mizoram governor and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan will deliver the keynote address in the ceremony, which will be presided over by JPC chairperson Rufus Daniel. CISSA general secretary C Suresh Kumar will deliver the introductory address in the inaugural ceremony, which will also be attended by FRAT president Punchakkiri G Raveendran Nair and Mitraniketan project director Raghuramadas, among others.

Sessions will be led by prominent personalities from the health industry, including Alappuzha Medical College former principal Dr B Padmakumar and Jackfruit 365 founder James Joseph, and moderated by journalist and JPC general convenor SD Venukumar.