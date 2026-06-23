Thiruvanathapuram corporation's stray dog management plan faces legal challenge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s ambitious stray dog management plan has landed in controversy, with animal welfare organisations moving the court against its recent Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting agencies to participate in stray dog control and shelter operations.

Animal rights activists allege that the EoI fails to specify mandatory eligibility criteria, including recognition by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). They have also raised concerns over the transparency of the corporation’s stray dog management programme, alleging that the captured dogs are being shifted to undisclosed locations.

Sreedevi S Kartha from the People for Animal (PFA) said the EoI allows any interested party to participate in the process without having experience or statutory recognition in animal welfare activities.

“It is mandatory that individuals and organisations setting up shelters have accreditation from the Animal Welfare Board of India. The absence of such provisions in the tender document will allow unqualified agencies to take part,” Sreedevi said, adding that they have decided to file a writ petition against the “illegal” tendering process.

This is the second EoI floated by the new council, inviting animal welfare organisations, NGOs, trusts, societies and individuals to undertake the rehabilitation and long-term care of stray dogs in the capital.