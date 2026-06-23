Thiruvanathapuram corporation's stray dog management plan faces legal challenge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s ambitious stray dog management plan has landed in controversy, with animal welfare organisations moving the court against its recent Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting agencies to participate in stray dog control and shelter operations.
Animal rights activists allege that the EoI fails to specify mandatory eligibility criteria, including recognition by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). They have also raised concerns over the transparency of the corporation’s stray dog management programme, alleging that the captured dogs are being shifted to undisclosed locations.
Sreedevi S Kartha from the People for Animal (PFA) said the EoI allows any interested party to participate in the process without having experience or statutory recognition in animal welfare activities.
“It is mandatory that individuals and organisations setting up shelters have accreditation from the Animal Welfare Board of India. The absence of such provisions in the tender document will allow unqualified agencies to take part,” Sreedevi said, adding that they have decided to file a writ petition against the “illegal” tendering process.
This is the second EoI floated by the new council, inviting animal welfare organisations, NGOs, trusts, societies and individuals to undertake the rehabilitation and long-term care of stray dogs in the capital.
Meanwhile, the corporation on Saturday resumed capturing stray dogs from public places in compliance with a Supreme Court directive. Health standing committee chairperson M R Gopan said every step being taken by the corporation was strictly in accordance with the SC’s directions.
“Some groups are focusing exclusively on procedural allegations while ignoring the concerns of residents who are harrowed by increasing incidents involving aggressive stray dogs,” he said, adding that many interested parties and organisations have taken part in the tendering process.
“We are carefully examining the credentials, experience, infrastructure, and legal compliance of each applicant. Only agencies capable of ensuring proper animal care and complying with all statutory requirements will be considered,” Gopan said.
“As many as 40 dogs housed at Thiruvallam ABC centre have been shifted somewhere and the civic body is not disclosing the location. We are worried about the welfare of the dogs captured by the civic body,” Sreedevi said.
The accusations
Animal rights activists allege that the EoI fails to specify mandatory eligibility criteria, including recognition by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI)
They have also raised concerns over the transparency of the corporation’s stray dog management programme, alleging that the captured dogs are being shifted to undisclosed locations.