LDF demands removal of KAAPA-accused councillor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up its agitation demanding the removal of Vazhottukonam ward councillor Sugathan, who is facing proceedings under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), the LDF launched a relay satyagraha in front of the corporation office on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the protest, CPM state secretariat member Saji Cherian alleged that the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram corporation was shielding the councillor despite his involvement in serious criminal cases and a KAAPA case.

He said allowing such a person to continue in office undermines democratic institutions and sends a wrong message to society.

“Law is applicable equally to everyone. A person facing serious criminal charges and a KAAPA case should not be allowed to continue as a councillor,” Saji Cherian said.

He urged the administration to initiate immediate steps to remove Sugathan from the council and convene an urgent council meeting to discuss the issue.

The opposition fronts have also questioned the delay in convening a council meeting. The LDF parliamentary party leader in the council, S P Deepak, said it has been around 45 days since the last council meeting.