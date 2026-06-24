Opposition flags contamination in police water cannons; government orders probe in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The row over police water cannons has once again found itself in muddy waters. This time, it began as an allegation inside the assembly over contaminated water being used to disperse protesters and has now spilled into a debate that flows through public health, policing and even the irony of using thousands of litres of potable water for crowd control while an entire city reels under water shortage.
Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan displayed a bottle of the water in the assembly and claimed that spraying of polluted water during an infectious disease season posed a public health risk.
However, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala denied any deliberate use of contaminated water. He said the water had been sourced from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) but may have stagnated in an ageing tanker, ordered a police enquiry and laboratory tests, and promised action if lapses were found.
The allegation however came as a surprise for the police personnel who operate the massive Varun-Vajra water cannons. Officials with the Armed Reserve (AR) Camp’s motor transport wing insist the vehicle has never been filled using pond water or other untreated sources, despite recurring claims that resurface every few years.
According to them, the cannon is supplied exclusively with potable water from KWA sources, either through the pipeline inside the AR Camp or from the connection at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium. “It is taken only from KWA sources. Since the water is sprayed directly on people, it has to be clean. It should be no different from the water one uses for bathing.
If there isn’t enough water from the pipeline, we first obtain permission from PHQ. We then approach the KWA, collect a coupon and take the tanker to the filling point at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, where the vehicle is filled,” said an official with the operations wing.
Police also dismiss another persistent claim that chemicals are mixed in the water. “No chlorine, dyes or chemicals are mixed with the water before use. Years ago, coloured water was used in water cannons to mark protesters. The dye would cling to clothes and skin and help identify them long after they had dispersed. The practice was discontinued following protests over the use of chemical additives,” noted the official.
Officials insist now the cannon carries only plain water. Varun-Vajra tankers hold around 12,000 litres of water. The police maintain two such vehicles. During prolonged protests, a fully loaded cannon can empty its tank in roughly six minutes of continuous spraying. Medical experts say the laboratory results will be crucial.
According to the Director of Health Services (DHS) in Thiruvananthapuram, the first step should be a coliform bacteria test to detect disease-causing organisms such as E coli and Pseudomonas. If necessary, the sample can then undergo detailed chemical analysis. Should contamination be established, exposure could potentially increase the risk of waterborne diseases including cholera, salmonellosis, shigellosis and hepatitis A and E.
Doctors point out that untreated water can transmit infectious organisms through splashing, particularly among people with weakened immunity. “Even clean water, when propelled at extremely high pressure, can become a weapon capable of causing injury.
The sheer force of impact can knock people off their feet that can lead to fractures, head injuries or damage to vulnerable parts of the body. The cannon’s purpose is not to soak a crowd but to physically disperse it,” noted the DHS.
The law permits only the use of reasonable and proportionate force during crowd control. If investigators establish that harmful or contaminated water was knowingly used, those responsible could potentially face legal consequences.
“Water cannons are meant to be a crowd-control measure, not a public health risk. The administration must establish beyond doubt that the water used met basic safety standards. In a democracy, the use of force by the state must always be proportionate, lawful and safe,” said V Jayakumar, Retd joint secretary of the law department.