Opposition flags contamination in police water cannons; government orders probe in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The row over police water cannons has once again found itself in muddy waters. This time, it began as an allegation inside the assembly over contaminated water being used to disperse protesters and has now spilled into a debate that flows through public health, policing and even the irony of using thousands of litres of potable water for crowd control while an entire city reels under water shortage.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan displayed a bottle of the water in the assembly and claimed that spraying of polluted water during an infectious disease season posed a public health risk.

However, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala denied any deliberate use of contaminated water. He said the water had been sourced from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) but may have stagnated in an ageing tanker, ordered a police enquiry and laboratory tests, and promised action if lapses were found.

The allegation however came as a surprise for the police personnel who operate the massive Varun-Vajra water cannons. Officials with the Armed Reserve (AR) Camp’s motor transport wing insist the vehicle has never been filled using pond water or other untreated sources, despite recurring claims that resurface every few years.

According to them, the cannon is supplied exclusively with potable water from KWA sources, either through the pipeline inside the AR Camp or from the connection at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium. “It is taken only from KWA sources. Since the water is sprayed directly on people, it has to be clean. It should be no different from the water one uses for bathing.