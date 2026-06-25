Thiruvananthapuram civic office clash: Councillors injured as LDF protest turns violent near Mayor’s office

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A protest dharna staged by LDF councillors in front of the Mayor’s office turned violent on Thursday, leaving several councillors injured, with members from LDF, BJP and the Mayor’s side also sustaining injuries during the clash.

The LDF councillors had been staging a blockade in front of the Mayor’s office since 10 am. The Deputy Mayor, standing committee chairpersons and BJP councillors arrived around 11.30 am, while the Mayor reached at about 11.50 am.

Under police protection, the Mayor attempted to enter his office, but LDF protesters tried to block his entry, escalating the confrontation. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor then pushed through the protesters to enter the office, triggering a chaotic scuffle.

During the clash, Councillor Vanchiyoor Babu allegedly approached the Mayor and was pushed, falling to the ground. In the melee, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor also lost balance and fell on him.

LDF councillors standing near the office entrance were pushed aside during the attempt to enter, leaving several protesters injured. Opposition parties have been protesting in the city corporation demanding the resignation of Kaapa-accused councillor Sugathan.

On Wednesday, following a High Court order invalidating the oath, 19 BJP councillors retook their oath in a hurry, triggering protests from opposition councillors. On Thursday, the LDF intensified its agitation demanding the resignation of both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Several councillors, media personnel and police officers were also injured in the commotion.