Veli-Kadinamkulam passenger boat service within 100 days: Kerala Transport Min CP John

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Capital’s long-overlooked waterways are set for a revival, with the state government planning to launch the first ever passenger boat service between the scenic waterway from Veli to Kadinamkulam along the West Coast Canal.
The proposed service to be operated by the state water transport department will be launched soon giving an alternative mode of transportation for the commuters through the unexplored backwaters in the capital. Transport Minister C P John told TNIE that the project will be rolled out within the next 100 days.
“It’s one of the key projects that will be implemented as part of the 100 days programme of the government. The service would be operated by the transport department and the passengers will be able to travel at nominal fares. Eventually we will be able to extend the connectivity towards Kollam through the West Coast Canal,” he said.
He said the transport department will soon conduct a feasibility study along the stretch for operating passenger boats on the route.
“The objective is to make use of the existing canal network while providing an alternative mode of transport. If the boats do not operate in the canal, it will gradually become neglected. The transport department already has boats and after the feasibility study we are planning to deploy one on this route,” said C P John.
According to the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation department, two new boat jetties at Veli and St Andrews will be set up soon. “We have already received sanctions for these two jetties. The water transport wing in Alappuzha will be conducting the feasibility study. The requirement of additional infrastructure would be assessed after the feasibility study,” the official said.
The official said the completion of canal widening works has opened up new possibilities for navigation along the stretch.
“Since the canal widening works have been completed, we are exploring the possibility of operating boat services up to Kadinamkulam. There has to be activity along the canal,” the official said.