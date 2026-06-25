Veli-Kadinamkulam passenger boat service within 100 days: Kerala Transport Min CP John

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Capital’s long-overlooked waterways are set for a revival, with the state government planning to launch the first ever passenger boat service between the scenic waterway from Veli to Kadinamkulam along the West Coast Canal.

The proposed service to be operated by the state water transport department will be launched soon giving an alternative mode of transportation for the commuters through the unexplored backwaters in the capital. Transport Minister C P John told TNIE that the project will be rolled out within the next 100 days.

“It’s one of the key projects that will be implemented as part of the 100 days programme of the government. The service would be operated by the transport department and the passengers will be able to travel at nominal fares. Eventually we will be able to extend the connectivity towards Kollam through the West Coast Canal,” he said.

He said the transport department will soon conduct a feasibility study along the stretch for operating passenger boats on the route.