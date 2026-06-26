Former coach in Thiruvananthapuram gets 35-year jail term in second Pocso case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A former cricket coach serving a 16-year jail sentence for sexually abusing a minor female trainee was on Thursday sentenced to another 35 years of imprisonment in a second similar case.

Manu M, 40, a former coach with Kerala Cricket Association’s (KCA) cricket academy in Thiruvananthapuram, was awarded the sentence by a special fast-track court.

Judge Anju Meera Birla ruled that the jail term in the second case will commence after the convict completes 16-year imprisonment in the first.

Manu is arraigned in six Pocso cases, all related to abusing his minor trainees. He has been found guilty in the third case and the quantum of punishment will be announced on Saturday. As per the prosecution Manu abused the trainee in 2018.