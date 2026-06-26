Syndicate deadlock at Kerala University delays decisions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Key academic and administrative matters at the University of Kerala have come to a standstill as the syndicate has not met for several months, left-affiliated members of the university’s apex decision-making body have alleged.

They claimed that files relating to the needs of hundreds of students remain pending as issues requiring syndicate approval continue to pile up.

Appointments and nominations to various boards of studies and other academic bodies, which have to be approved by the syndicate, have also been held up.

The previous syndicate meeting, held in February, ended in disorder after left-affiliated members refused to record their attendance amid a standoff with vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal.

The vice-chancellor had adjourned the meeting, citing the lack of a quorum.

“The last proper meeting of the syndicate was held in December last year. Since then, the vice-chancellor has been misusing his powers under Section 10(13) of the Kerala University Act, which permits immediate action only in exigent circumstances,” said G Muraleedharan, chairman of the syndicate finance committee.

The left-affiliated syndicate members further alleged that, although appointments and nominations to various boards of studies and other academic bodies are to be made by the syndicate, the VC has bypassed the University’s act and statutes to install “favoured individuals.”

However, sources close to the vice-chancellor dismissed the allegation of an administrative standstill.