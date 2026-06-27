BJP administration faces political, legal crises

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the BJP administration in Thiruvananthapuram corporation completes six months in office, it finds itself grappling with political instability, legal setbacks and administrative uncertainty. Far from consolidating its position after scripting history by capturing the state’s largest local body, the party is now battling an impending no-confidence motion, adverse court rulings and a weakening numerical position in the council.

The immediate political challenge centres on BJP councillor Sugathan, representing Vazhottukonam ward, who is currently detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). His detention has further complicated BJP’s position in the 101-member council.

The crisis deepened after the Kerala High Court invalidated the swearing-in of 20 councillors, including the deputy mayor, citing procedural lapses. The BJP had secured 50 seats in the 2025 local body polls and formed the administration with the support of independent councillor Pattoor Radhakrishnan, enabling it to capture the corporation for the first time in Kerala’s history. Sugathan’s oath too was declared invalid by the high court. BJP leadership has maintained that it will pursue all legal remedies to defend him.

Both the LDF and the UDF have intensified their attack on the BJP, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promises. The opposition alleges that the much-publicised development blueprint, promised within 45 days of assuming office, never materialised.