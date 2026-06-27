BJP administration faces political, legal crises

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the BJP administration in Thiruvananthapuram corporation completes six months in office, it finds itself grappling with political instability, legal setbacks and administrative uncertainty. Far from consolidating its position after scripting history by capturing the state’s largest local body, the party is now battling an impending no-confidence motion, adverse court rulings and a weakening numerical position in the council.
The immediate political challenge centres on BJP councillor Sugathan, representing Vazhottukonam ward, who is currently detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). His detention has further complicated BJP’s position in the 101-member council.
The crisis deepened after the Kerala High Court invalidated the swearing-in of 20 councillors, including the deputy mayor, citing procedural lapses. The BJP had secured 50 seats in the 2025 local body polls and formed the administration with the support of independent councillor Pattoor Radhakrishnan, enabling it to capture the corporation for the first time in Kerala’s history. Sugathan’s oath too was declared invalid by the high court. BJP leadership has maintained that it will pursue all legal remedies to defend him.
Both the LDF and the UDF have intensified their attack on the BJP, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promises. The opposition alleges that the much-publicised development blueprint, promised within 45 days of assuming office, never materialised.
They also claim the administration has failed to effectively address civic issues such as waste management, stray dog menace and drinking water shortage, while the corporation has remained mired in political controversies. The political tension escalated further after violent clashes broke out inside the corporation office on Wednesday.
Describing the past six months as the “worst period” in the history of the corporation, CPM district secretary V Joy alleged that the BJP administration existed only on social media and had failed to deliver on governance.
“They promised that they would unveil a blueprint within 45 days to transform Thiruvananthapuram into a world-class city, with the prime minister making the announcement. The prime minister came and left, but no such announcement was made,” Joy said.
He also argued that the HC verdict could have wider legal implications, as the mayor and deputy mayor were elected with the votes of councillors whose oaths have now been declared invalid. “If the oath itself is invalid, it raises questions about the authority of the mayor and the deputy mayor. We will raise this issue before the high court. We will also strongly oppose any attempt by the BJP to protect Sugathan,” Joy said.
The UDF parliamentary party in the corporation has also decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP administration. Alleging administrative paralysis, UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinathan said the BJP had failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people.
Rejecting the opposition criticism, BJP Thiruvananthapuram central district president Karamana Jayan said the administration had achieved everything that could reasonably be expected within six months and had succeeded in curbing corrupt practices.
Responding to criticism over the delayed development blueprint, the BJP leader said the proposal had already been submitted to the prime minister and was under active consideration.
‘Failed to fulfil promises’
Both the LDF and the UDF have intensified their attack on the BJP, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promises. The opposition alleges that the much-publicised development blueprint, promised within 45 days of assuming office, never materialised