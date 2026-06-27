UDF to move no-confidence motion in Thiruvanathapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has decided to initiate a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led administration in Thiruvanathapuram corporation, alleging misgovernance and administrative paralysis as the ruling front completes six months in office.
Announcing the decision on Friday, UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan said the opposition would organise a protest in front of the corporation office -- at 10am -- on Monday highlighting the failure of the BJP-led administration.
He said the parliamentary party had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the ruling front and that the procedural steps for bringing the motion would be finalised after the protest. The UDF decision comes after the violent clash between the LDF and the BJP on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the LDF-BJP brawl inside the corporation office, which resulted in injuries to several councillors from both sides, the Museum police on Friday registered cases against Mayor V V Rajesh, Deputy Mayor Asha Nath and five LDF councillors.
As many as 10 BJP councillors, including the mayor and deputy mayor, were booked on the basis of complaints filed by LDF councillors. Five LDF councillors were booked on the basis of complaints by BJP councillors. The FIR mentioned the names of 10 BJP councillors and accused them of unlawful assembly, rioting and wrongful restraint, among other charges.
The BJP councillors filed a complaint against CPM councillors, including LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak and Rakhi Ravikumar. The FIR against the CPM councillors accused them of attacking the mayor and other BJP councillors, resulting in injuries to them. The CPM councillors have been booked for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, among other charges.
LDF councillors had launched a blockade in front of the mayor’s office to protest against the manner in which a fresh oath-taking ceremony of 19 BJP councillors -- including Deputy Mayor Asha Nath -- was held on Wednesday following a Kerala High Court ruling that invalidated their initial swearing-in.
They also demanded the ouster of BJP Vazhottukonam councillor R Sugathan, who has been detained under KAAPA.
Violent scenes erupted following the arrival of Mayor Rajesh, when he as well as the deputy mayor attempted to push through the protesters to enter their offices. As the LDF members stood their ground, a brawl erupted, which culminated in around 17 councillors suffering injuries.