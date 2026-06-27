UDF to move no-confidence motion in Thiruvanathapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has decided to initiate a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led administration in Thiruvanathapuram corporation, alleging misgovernance and administrative paralysis as the ruling front completes six months in office.

Announcing the decision on Friday, UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan said the opposition would organise a protest in front of the corporation office -- at 10am -- on Monday highlighting the failure of the BJP-led administration.

He said the parliamentary party had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the ruling front and that the procedural steps for bringing the motion would be finalised after the protest. The UDF decision comes after the violent clash between the LDF and the BJP on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the LDF-BJP brawl inside the corporation office, which resulted in injuries to several councillors from both sides, the Museum police on Friday registered cases against Mayor V V Rajesh, Deputy Mayor Asha Nath and five LDF councillors.

As many as 10 BJP councillors, including the mayor and deputy mayor, were booked on the basis of complaints filed by LDF councillors. Five LDF councillors were booked on the basis of complaints by BJP councillors. The FIR mentioned the names of 10 BJP councillors and accused them of unlawful assembly, rioting and wrongful restraint, among other charges.