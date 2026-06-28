Cricket coach gets 47-year jail term in three Pocso cases, three more registered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cricket coach has been sentenced to 47 years of rigorous imprisonment in the third case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl. The Special POCSO Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 79000 on the convict. The sentence in the third case will begin only after he completes the prison terms awarded in the first two cases.

The convicted coach, M Manu (40), a native of Sreevaraham in Vallakkadavu, was found guilty in three cases so far. He was sentenced to 16 years and 35 years in the first two cases. Concurrently he will serve 5 years and 10 years in both of those cases. In the third case, he will have to serve 20 years. In short, the accused will have to serve 35 years consecutively.

Trials have been completed in four of the six cases against the accused. While judgments have already been delivered in the first three cases, the verdict in the fourth case is scheduled to be pronounced on Monday. It has been found that he is guilty.

According to the prosecution, the survivor joined a leading cricket coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018 while she was studying in Class V. Taking advantage of his position as coach, Manu allegedly subjected the girl to repeated sexual abuse under the pretext of training sessions.