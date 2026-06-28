Cricket coach gets 47-year jail term in three Pocso cases, three more registered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cricket coach has been sentenced to 47 years of rigorous imprisonment in the third case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl. The Special POCSO Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 79000 on the convict. The sentence in the third case will begin only after he completes the prison terms awarded in the first two cases.
The convicted coach, M Manu (40), a native of Sreevaraham in Vallakkadavu, was found guilty in three cases so far. He was sentenced to 16 years and 35 years in the first two cases. Concurrently he will serve 5 years and 10 years in both of those cases. In the third case, he will have to serve 20 years. In short, the accused will have to serve 35 years consecutively.
Trials have been completed in four of the six cases against the accused. While judgments have already been delivered in the first three cases, the verdict in the fourth case is scheduled to be pronounced on Monday. It has been found that he is guilty.
According to the prosecution, the survivor joined a leading cricket coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018 while she was studying in Class V. Taking advantage of his position as coach, Manu allegedly subjected the girl to repeated sexual abuse under the pretext of training sessions.
The court found that the accused took the child to the practice nets, gymnasium, washrooms and other secluded locations and sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly recorded nude photographs and videos of the survivor. The abuse was also reported to have taken place at the practice nets set up at the child’s house.
Prosecution noted that the accused would often take the girl away from the ground on the pretext of providing private coaching and assault her.
The survivor shifted to another coaching centre in 2021. However, she did not disclose the abuse as the accused had allegedly threatened that revealing the incidents would ruin her cricketing career.
The abuse came to light years later during a girls cricket tournament held in Thiruvananthapuram on March 28, 2024. On seeing the accused at the venue, the survivor reportedly suffered severe emotional distress and began shouting in fear. She disclosed the sexual abuse, leading to the registration of the case. Subsequently, six cases were registered against Manu.
Sexual abuse under the pretext of training
The accused took the child to the practice nets, washrooms and other secluded locations and sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly recorded nude photographs and videos. The abuse was also reported to have taken place at the practice nets set up at the child’s house