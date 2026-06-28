Five districts get DMOs, says health minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday informed that District Medical Officers have been appointed in five districts. The order stating the posting of DMOs in districts including Malappuram, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod has been prepared, he informed. With the vacancies filled, some of which had been lying vacant for the last seven months, DMOs have been appointed in all districts of the state.

While Tirurangadi Taluk Headquarter Hospital superintendent Dr Vinod V has been appointed as the Malappuram DMO, Pathanamthitta Deputy District Medical Officer Dr Iype Joseph will take over as the Idukki DMO. Dr Sarithakumari L T, who was the superintendent of the Peroorkada District Model Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, has been posted as the new DMO for Kozhikode.

In Kannur, the position has been filled by Dr Vivek Kumar R, who has been serving as a Deputy Director at the Directorate of Health Services (DHS). Former Wayanad DMO Dr Rekha K T has been posted as the Kasaragod DMO.

“Vacancies were not promptly reported, which led to the situation of key positions remaining vacant for months. The only vacancy reported among these was in Kozhikode, which was filled within 30 days.” Muraleedharan stated in a release. Along with these major appointments, the vacancies of superintendents in major hospitals have also been filled.