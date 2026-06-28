UDF plans no-confidence move in corporation; CPM stance to be decided by secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the UDF planning to proceed with the no-confidence motion against the ruling council led by the BJP in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, all eyes are now on the LDF camp, whether the front will back the motion or not.

Being a crucial decision, CPM sources said that the issue will be discussed by the party secretariat which will take a final decision. Meanwhile, the BJP has already raised criticism, stating that the picture of a triangular contest has already changed in the state - to NDA versus INDI alliance.

“This is an important political decision, which needs to be taken at the state secretariat level,” a senior party member told TNIE. Meanwhile, LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak has sent a letter to Local Self Government Minister K M Shaji and the department secretary, stating that the corporation and mayor are not functioning in a democratic manner.

“Even the letter signed by 49 councillors to hold a special council was turned down by the mayor. Democratic discussions are not being held in the council. Commoners’ issues, which make the ruling front disturbed, never become the topic of discussion,” he alleged.

Even while criticising the BJP council, senior CPM leader V Sivankutty said that a decision to support or oppose the no-confidence motion is not an easy one to make.