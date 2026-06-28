UDF plans no-confidence move in corporation; CPM stance to be decided by secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the UDF planning to proceed with the no-confidence motion against the ruling council led by the BJP in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, all eyes are now on the LDF camp, whether the front will back the motion or not.
Being a crucial decision, CPM sources said that the issue will be discussed by the party secretariat which will take a final decision. Meanwhile, the BJP has already raised criticism, stating that the picture of a triangular contest has already changed in the state - to NDA versus INDI alliance.
“This is an important political decision, which needs to be taken at the state secretariat level,” a senior party member told TNIE. Meanwhile, LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak has sent a letter to Local Self Government Minister K M Shaji and the department secretary, stating that the corporation and mayor are not functioning in a democratic manner.
“Even the letter signed by 49 councillors to hold a special council was turned down by the mayor. Democratic discussions are not being held in the council. Commoners’ issues, which make the ruling front disturbed, never become the topic of discussion,” he alleged.
Even while criticising the BJP council, senior CPM leader V Sivankutty said that a decision to support or oppose the no-confidence motion is not an easy one to make.
“As of now, we have not made any decision on this. We will look for every democratic option to end the BJP rule, which is what the people are also demanding. But we will not engage in any kind of political horse-trading,” he told TNIE. He also commented that the corporation is in an administrative deadlock.
Addressing the media after the parliamentary party meeting, Congress leader K S Sabarinathan reiterated that the front is planning to initiate the no-confidence motion in the council.
“According to the rules, the opposition can go forward with a no-confidence motion six months after a corporation council has taken charge. We have taken the first step, but we only have 20 members. If the LDF feels like discussing this, this is the right platform for such a move,” he said.
Stating that he positively responded to V V Rajesh when he came to power, but he is not able to perform well, Sabarinathan said that the UDF is also planning to stage a protest march to the corporation on Monday.
Meanwhile, the BJP has already raised its counter allegations, with the party’s Thiruvananthapuram City district president, Karamana Jayan, stating that the Congress and Communist parties are trying to sabotage people’s verdict.
“Triangular fights are coming to an end in Kerala, with the political axis shifting to a fight between the NDA and the INDI alliance. The strong stance taken by the BJP-led council has left the opposition parties panicking,” he stated in a release.