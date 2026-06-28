Withdraw all cases related to Sabarimala stir, BJP tells CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reiterating their earlier demands of taking down all cases registered during the Sabarimala agitations and a CBI probe in the gold theft row, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to Chief Minister on Saturday.

Stating that the party has also pointed out these concerns to the previous government, Rajeev stated that if the government does not proceed with timely actions, the party will be forced to do statewide protests.

“Being an organisation which functions to safeguard the rights of devotees, we raise two key demands. CBI probe in Sabarimala gold theft case, and an unconditional take down of all cases registered against devotees during the Sabarimala agitation period,” he stated in the letter. Pointing out that the party had raised the issues to the previous government.