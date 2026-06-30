Chennithala vows to fight until drug mafia is wiped out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Declaring that the fight against narcotics would continue until the drug mafia was eradicated, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said the government’s anti-drug campaign aims to protect the state’s youth.

Speaking after inaugurating the new turf at Loyola School in Sreekaryam, the minister emphasised that quality sports infrastructure was essential to nurture students’ sporting talents and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Chennithala said the government was also considering invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against those arrested in drug-related cases. He also announced that a student police cadet (SPC) unit has been sanctioned for Loyola School.

During the function, the minister presented the ‘Toofan Warrior’ badge to Loyola School director-principal Fr Salvin Augustine. He later administered the Operation Toofan pledge and kicked off the inaugural football match.

School manager and rector Fr Sunny Kunnappallil S J, CBSE principal Fr Ramlet Thomas, treasurer Jose Thaiparambil, school leader Abhinav P K, and sports secretary Navaneeth Pothuval attended.