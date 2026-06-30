High drama, unruly scenes reign at Thiruvanthapuram corporation council meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High drama unfolded at the corporation council on Monday as a meeting convened amid protests by the LDF and the UDF demanding removal of KAAPA accused BJP councillor Sugathan ended in chaos, with BJP and UDF councillors clashing moments after the mayor adjourned the proceedings. The council witnessed unruly scenes after a scuffle broke out between BJP councillor Chempazhanthi Udayan and UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan.

Tempers flared up inside the council hall, when Sabarinadhan got hold of the council’s attendance register and levelled serious allegations against the BJP administration for manipulating the register and recording signatures later. Subsequently, education standing committee chairman Chempazhanthi Udayan approached the UDF councillors trying to snatch the register from the hands of UDF councillors leading to unruly scenes.

Women councillors of both the BJP and UDF were involved. The women councillors of both the parties alleged that hot drinking water was poured on their bodies. Chempazhanthi Udayan’s shirt was also seen torn after the physical altercation and he accused Sabarinadhan of attacking him.

Verbal exchanges suddenly turned into physical altercation when Chempazhanthi Udayan attacked Sabarinadhan while trying to snatch the attendance register and minutes book from the UDF councillors. Both the UDF and the BJP accused each other of starting the scuffle, which left many UDF women councillors hurt.