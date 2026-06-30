Naomi Vincent saves five lives through organ donation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Naomi Vincent, 23, who suffered fatal injuries in a car accident, has saved five lives through organ donation. After she was declared brain dead, her family consented to donate her organs.

According to Dr Noble Gracious S S, executive director of K-SOTTO, five of her organs were successfully harvested. One kidney was allocated to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, while the second kidney and her liver were transplanted at KIMSHEALTH.

Additionally, her corneas were donated to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Thiruvananthapuram, and her heart valve to SCTIMST. While plans were initially in place to airlift her heart to Lisie Hospital in Kochi, it was cancelled after the donor heart was deemed unsuitable for transplantation.