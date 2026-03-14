Booked for sexual assault, former Thiruvananthapuram med college head alleges honey trap

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College police have registered a case against former Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar for sexual abuse on a complaint filed by a woman employed abroad.

The woman alleged the doctor, currently the unit chief of neuro surgery department, befriended her when she went to him for consultation in 2023. She accused Sunil of sexually exploiting her in September 2023 after promising to marry her. The woman, who was working in another country at the time, alleged that she was abused in a hotel in Kovalam when she came on vacation.

Meanwhile, sources said the doctor lodged a police complaint alleging honey-trapping. As per sources, the woman alleegedly pressured the doctor into purchasing her a flat, and also blackmailed him into sending a huge amount of money.

Sunil had stepped down as superintendent of the hospital in September 2025 over allegations that surgeries were being delayed due to lack of equipment.