Boosting workforce: TrEST Academy to train 200 deep-tech experts yearly
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move aimed at building a skilled workforce for emerging technology sectors, Thiruvananthapuram-based TrEST Research Park, under the higher education department, has proposed the establishment of TrEST Academy, a specialised deep-tech training platform. The academy is expected to produce around 200 industry-ready professionals every year in the semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.
Announcing the new initiative, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the proposed project is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements at a time when India is witnessing rapid growth in advanced electronics, semiconductor design and electric mobility technologies. Industry stakeholders have repeatedly pointed out that while engineering institutions provide a strong theoretical foundation, there remains a shortage of professionals with hands-on expertise in hardware design, simulation, validation and system integration.
Officials associated with the project said the academy aims to address this gap by providing practical, application-oriented training using advanced digital engineering tools and specialised laboratories. The programme is expected to equip engineers and technicians with industry-relevant skills and help create a steady pool of talent for the upcoming Kerala EV Industrial Park (K-EVIP) and other technology companies.
The academy will focus on two major training tracks – the EV Engineering track and the Fabless Semiconductor track.
“In addition to training students and professionals, the initiative will also focus on capacity building among educators. Under a faculty development programme, teachers from engineering colleges and polytechnics across the state will be trained in emerging technologies so that the knowledge can be transferred to students at the institutional level,” TrEST Park CEO M S Rajasree said.
Apart from creating a skilled workforce, the project also aims to encourage technology innovation and entrepreneurship. Shared laboratory facilities at the research park will be made available to startups for product development and validation, enabling early-stage companies to test prototypes and refine technologies before entering the market.
The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) will coordinate the initiative at the state level, facilitating collaboration between industry, research institutions and academic bodies.
Once operational, the academy is expected to function as a dedicated talent pipeline for deep-tech engineering, supporting Kerala’s ambitions to emerge as a regional hub for semiconductor design, electric mobility and advanced electronics.
Promoting EV, chip talent in Kerala
Aim to train 200 deep-tech professionals yearly
To provide talent pipeline for deep-tech engineering
EV engineering & semiconductors focus areas