Boosting workforce: TrEST Academy to train 200 deep-tech experts yearly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move aimed at building a skilled workforce for emerging technology sectors, Thiruvananthapuram-based TrEST Research Park, under the higher education department, has proposed the establishment of TrEST Academy, a specialised deep-tech training platform. The academy is expected to produce around 200 industry-ready professionals every year in the semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

Announcing the new initiative, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the proposed project is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements at a time when India is witnessing rapid growth in advanced electronics, semiconductor design and electric mobility technologies. Industry stakeholders have repeatedly pointed out that while engineering institutions provide a strong theoretical foundation, there remains a shortage of professionals with hands-on expertise in hardware design, simulation, validation and system integration.

Officials associated with the project said the academy aims to address this gap by providing practical, application-oriented training using advanced digital engineering tools and specialised laboratories. The programme is expected to equip engineers and technicians with industry-relevant skills and help create a steady pool of talent for the upcoming Kerala EV Industrial Park (K-EVIP) and other technology companies.

The academy will focus on two major training tracks – the EV Engineering track and the Fabless Semiconductor track.