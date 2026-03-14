Haritha Karma Sena worker held for attacking councillor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A confrontation between an Ambalathara ward councillor and a Haritha Karma Sena worker on Friday escalated into a political row after both sides accused each other of assault and abuse.

Ambalathara ward councillor Simi Jyothish was injured in the incident and admitted to the General Hospital after she was allegedly attacked with a helmet at her office. Police later arrested S Satheesh Kumar, a Haritha Karma Sena worker in connection with the assault.

According to the councillor, there were widespread complaints that the worker was collecting a higher user fee from households for waste collection than the rate fixed by the corporation. Based on the complaints, the councillor initiated action and removed him from the job. The councillor alleged that when she questioned him for continuing the work despite the instruction, an argument broke out which led to the assault.

Mayor V V Rajesh had asked the commissioner to ensure immediate action in the case.