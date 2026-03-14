Kerala Cabinet clears long-pending film policy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Long after its proposed time of materialising, the Film Policy was finally been cleared by the state cabinet on Friday. The policy has been drafted as a detailed document, including suggestions put forward by film professionals and public.
The Kerala Film Policy was earlier announced to be prepared two months after a film conclave organised by the state government in August last year.
Other decisions
Dependents of those killed in man-animal conflict to be given Rs 14 lakh as financial assistance, the state cabinet decided on Friday
The state govt will formulate a policy to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of children, living in streets. The cabinet decided to bring in the policy in line with a previous Supreme Court verdict in this regard
Beneficiaries living in the Chooralmala township to be given Rs 1 lakh each for purchase of goods
230 acres of land to be acquired for the auxiliary development of Vizhinjam international seaport, as per the LRR Act, by spending
Rs 810 crore
Nod to frame land assignment rules to permit pattaya land for
other purposes
Land to be acquired for development of Thiruvananthapuram International airport, as demanded by Airports Authority of India