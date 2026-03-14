Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Cabinet clears long-pending film policy

The Kerala Film Policy was earlier announced to be prepared two months after a film conclave organised by the state government in August last year.
Kerala Cabinet clears long-pending film policy
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Express News Service
Updated on
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Long after its proposed time of materialising, the Film Policy was finally been cleared by the state cabinet on Friday. The policy has been drafted as a detailed document, including suggestions put forward by film professionals and public.

The Kerala Film Policy was earlier announced to be prepared two months after a film conclave organised by the state government in August last year.

Other decisions

  • Dependents of those killed in man-animal conflict to be given Rs 14 lakh as financial assistance, the state cabinet decided on Friday

  • The state govt will formulate a policy to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of children, living in streets. The cabinet decided to bring in the policy in line with a previous Supreme Court verdict in this regard

  • Beneficiaries living in the Chooralmala township to be given Rs 1 lakh each for purchase of goods

  • 230 acres of land to be acquired for the auxiliary development of Vizhinjam international seaport, as per the LRR Act, by spending

    Rs 810 crore

  • Nod to frame land assignment rules to permit pattaya land for

    other purposes

  • Land to be acquired for development of Thiruvananthapuram International airport, as demanded by Airports Authority of India

Kerala cabinet
Kerala film policy

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