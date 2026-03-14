When a Cochin queen was liberated from Dutch captivity

Kochi has a long royal history marked by conflicts — the Dutch, the Portuguese and the Zamorin of Calicut were all its enemies at one point or another.



In this long, chequered past, the kingdom also experienced a rare period when a queen regent was the ruler. Though her reign was brief, it came at a time when European powers were competing fiercely for influence over the port city.



Rani Gangadhara Lakshmi ruled Cochin from 1656 to 1658 from the Mattancherry Palace. Her regency was unusual, as the royal family followed the matrilineal succession, under which inheritance passed through the female line to the senior-most eligible male heir.

Here, not the male heir, but the woman became the ruler.

Not much is known about her reign. However, details about her emerge when one comes upon another incident.