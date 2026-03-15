Thiruvananthapuram airport runway expansion project gains momentum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending runway expansion at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL) has moved a step forward with the state government approving a proposal to acquire and transfer land required for the airport’s development, following a request from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

As part of the decision, 19.76 acres of land located across Pettah, Muttathara and Kadakampally villages will be handed over for airport infrastructure development. Of the total land identified, 4.19 acres is private land and 15.57 acres is government land.

The government has decided that the cost of acquiring the private land and related expenses will be borne by AAI or the airport operator, TIAL. The expenditure will include the cost of land acquisition, relocation charges, reconstruction of government buildings and development of necessary infrastructure, for which a written assurance must be provided by AAI or TIAL.

The runway expansion has been pending for several years as it requires the creation of a Runway End Safety Area (RESA), a mandatory safety buffer under international aviation safety norms. The project required the acquisition of a portion currently held by BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd, which has been one of the key hurdles in moving forward with the project. Sources said on resolving this issue, the state cabinet made the decision.