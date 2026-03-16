Hearths, induction cooktops, kerosene stoves back in business

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the fuel shortage resulting from the West Asia conflict, people in the state capital are already seeking alternatives to cooking gas to tide over the crisis. A stroll through the Chalai market is all one needs to understand how people are bracing themselves: shops that once sold gas stoves are now placing induction cooktops at the front of their racks and hardware shop owners are busy selling metal hearths, just as they did in the past.

“The trend of people buying induction cooktops began in the past two days, when everyone became concerned about the crisis. Our stocks are getting depleted at a fast pace, bought mostly by urban residents,” said Vivek, in charge of the electronics section at Ideal Home Appliances in Karamana.

However, though sales of electric kettles have also increased proportionately, people are yet to pick up ovens and air-fryers at the same rate.

At the same time, metallic hearths or fire pits have also made their way back to shops.

“Owners of small hotels buy these hearths of different sizes. Household customers, who have a second kitchen or ample space in their home, also purchase this,” said Rameshan, a vendor in the Chalai market.