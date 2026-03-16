Ready for debate on Nemom development with Rajeev: CPM's Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating that the LDF will ensure a strong presence in the saffron party’s highly sought-after Nemom constituency, General Education Minister and CPM’s Nemom candidate V Sivankutty said that he is ready for any debate on the development in the constituency during his tenure.

“I am ready to have a friendly debate before the public with BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, about Nemom’s developments when O Rajagopal sir (former BJP MLA from Nemom) represented the constituency, compared to my time here,” the minister said.

Rebutting the BJP candidate’s cross-examination of development stagnation in the constituency, the minister said that around Rs 1,000 crores were spent for visible development in the constituency, including school buildings, ITIs, hospital buildings, etc.

Alleging that Chandrasekhar has done nothing for the welfare of the state when he was a Rajya Sabha MP or Union Minister, he commented that the BJP state chief is making such remarks because of his lack of awareness about the constituency or Kerala politics in general. “BJP has always faced democracy with money, which will be rejected by the people of Nemom,” he said.