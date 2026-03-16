Report on labour codes seeks bill to ensure workers’ rights in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to back the state’s stand on the labour codes enacted by the Union government, the Gopal Gowda Commission report filed before the government has sought to utilise constitutional provisions to ensure workers’ rights.

The report, which was handed over to Labour Minister V Sivankutty in a meeting held on Monday by the Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE), suggests treating even contract employees with six months of experience as permanent employees and points out legal provisions to ensure the functioning of trade unions.

The minister has handed over the report, prepared by a committee chaired by former Supreme Court Judge V Gopala Gowda, to the labour commissioner, seeking prompt action.

Key recommendations made by the committee includes the drafting of the Kerala Conferment of Permanent Status to Workmen Bill, by which any employee who works in a firm for 180 continuous working days should be treated as a permanent employee.

“Often, contract employees are exploited by private firms and are the most affected by the new labour codes. They work like regular employees but never get benefits on those lines, and that is why the new bill would be most beneficial for them,” a senior member of the committee told TNIE.