Report on labour codes seeks bill to ensure workers’ rights in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to back the state’s stand on the labour codes enacted by the Union government, the Gopal Gowda Commission report filed before the government has sought to utilise constitutional provisions to ensure workers’ rights.
The report, which was handed over to Labour Minister V Sivankutty in a meeting held on Monday by the Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE), suggests treating even contract employees with six months of experience as permanent employees and points out legal provisions to ensure the functioning of trade unions.
The minister has handed over the report, prepared by a committee chaired by former Supreme Court Judge V Gopala Gowda, to the labour commissioner, seeking prompt action.
Key recommendations made by the committee includes the drafting of the Kerala Conferment of Permanent Status to Workmen Bill, by which any employee who works in a firm for 180 continuous working days should be treated as a permanent employee.
“Often, contract employees are exploited by private firms and are the most affected by the new labour codes. They work like regular employees but never get benefits on those lines, and that is why the new bill would be most beneficial for them,” a senior member of the committee told TNIE.
One of the most debated changes was the challenge the labour codes posed to the functioning of trade unions. However, the committee members pointed out that even though the current labour codes limit the functioning of trade unions, the state can make necessary modifications within this framework to ensure the functioning of the same, with sufficient legal backing.
The committee has also recommended the drafting of ‘The Informal Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Work) Bill’ to ensure workers in the unorganised sector receive ample salaries and welfare benefits.
On the potential Centre-state conflict as a result of the move, another committee member said, “Though labour falls under the concurrent list of the Constitution, there have been various instances in the past where amendments were made, with the president’s approval. We have not recommended anything against the Constitution, and as long as the state bills adhere to the legal line, there should ideally be no problem in receiving a nod.”
Even when the authorities claim that the new labour codes increase the social security of workers, the codes have reduced various thresholds which would have worked towards the same, including that of the minimum count of trade unions, a member said.
“However, the state government has informed us that they are very keen to take our report forward to ensure workers’ security,” the member said.