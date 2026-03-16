Two brothers killed after bike plunges into drain in Kilimanoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two brothers were killed after their bike lost control and fell into a roadside drain in Kilimanoor early Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Abhi (23) and Abhishek (20), residents of Nandanam at Kilimanoor. The accident occurred near the SN Auditorium on the Kilimanoor-Nagaroor Road.

The mishap took place at around 6 am while the brothers, natives of Pullayil, were travelling towards Kilimanoor. Abhi was taking his younger brother Abhishek, who studies in Kottayam, to the KSRTC bus stand so that he could return to his college.

Police said the bullet they were riding went out of control midway, crashed into an electric post and then plunged into a roadside drain.

Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital by local residents, but succumbed to injuries.

The bodies have been kept at the Kesavapuram Primary Health Centre. After completing inquest procedures, the bodies will be shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Paripally for post-mortem examination.