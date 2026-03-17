Kowdiar Palace theft: Crime Branch likely to take over probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major theft reported from the Kowdiar Palace may soon be handed over to the Crime Branch after the completion of the preliminary investigation by the local police.

Police said a special crime branch team is likely to take charge of the case after initial inquiries and recording of statements by the city police.

A team led by the DCP visited the palace on Monday and recorded statements from family members and questioned a few employees.

Jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore, including diamond ornaments and antique gold pieces kept in the private cupboard of royal family member Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, was reported missing. Police are examining the role of palace staff and visitors, including foreigners, as part of the probe.

According to preliminary findings, the theft appears to have been carried out by someone familiar with the palace layout. The ornaments were stored in a locker inside a cupboard in a bedroom on the first floor. Police believe it would have been extremely difficult for outsiders to enter the palace and commit such a theft because the premises have tight security arrangements, including guards and CCTV surveillance.

Cops suspect that the jewellery may have been removed gradually over a period of time. As a result, palace employees have come under primary suspicion. Certain regular visitors to the palace are also under scrutiny. The palace houses more than 40 employees and four families, all of whom are likely to be questioned as part of the investigation.