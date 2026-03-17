Milma issues milk storage advisory

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, known by its brand Milma, on Monday issued a set of guidelines for customers and distributors on the proper storage and use of milk and curd to prevent spoilage as temperatures rise with the onset of summer.

According to the advisory, Milma advised booth agents, distributors, retailers and consumers to keep milk sachets stored in the refrigerator’s chiller drawer, preferably at a temperature of 4-5°C, until they are taken out for use.

Consumers, especially households, have been advised to purchase milk only from outlets where it is stored under proper refrigeration. Once brought home, the milk should be immediately placed in the refrigerator’s chiller compartment. The advisory also cautioned against keeping milk sachets in airtight plastic covers or bags for long periods while travelling, as this could hasten spoilage. It also clarified that milk does not need to be stored in the freezer compartment.

The federation stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene while handling milk, noting that germs can multiply rapidly at atmospheric temperatures.