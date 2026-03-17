Weeks after inauguration, boating in Chilakoor Tunnel yet to begin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even weeks after the formal inauguration of the Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway Phase I, the much-anticipated boat ride through the historic Chilakoor Tunnel - restored to navigable condition and designed to feature a unique light-and-sound show -remains inaccessible to the public.

The project includes plans to operate an electric boat that will glide through the tunnel while presenting a light-and-sound show featuring a 3D visual narrative of Kerala’s history and a six-minute spectacle highlighting the life and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru.

The light-and-sound show, showcasing Kerala’s history with a focus on the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, was highlighted as one of the project’s major highlights and touted as the country’s first such visual experience inside a tunnel. However, since the project’s launch, scores of tourists arriving at the site to experience the tunnel and the show have been returning disappointed as the facility is yet to open to the public.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated Phase I of the project with much fanfare on February 25 and even took a ride through the renovated tunnel in a specially designed 20-seater electric boat built by Kochi-based startup NavAlt Green Mobility. The event showcased the initiative as a major step forward in Kerala’s inland waterway development.

An official of Kerala Waterways and Infrastructures Ltd (KWIL), the special purpose vehicle implementing the project, said that a dedicated charging station for the electric boat is currently being set up.