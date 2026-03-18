An art fair to bring back the city’s flair

Its cultural moorings had made Thiruvananthapuram the chosen hub of artists to work and to exhibit their works. The bunch included even the legendary Raja Ravi Varma, who chose the city first to showcase his art.



“But of late, this trend was slacking. The link that fine art has with the capital seems to be waning,” says Renju S M, an art curator and director of Leaf Art Projects, a commune of artists.