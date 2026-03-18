Chalai market cries for upkeep as ideas do rounds to refurbish it

Heritage spots are time pockets, a space where the past remains somewhere lurking even as the present enters.



Chalai Market in Thiruvananthapuram is one such spot, where each morning, the past wakes the market up to prepare it for a bright present.

The activity is nowhere a hustle; on the contrary, it’s soothing as one finds fresh agri produce careening out of cartloads. Yet, there is the visible stagnation that the 600-year-old space has reached.



Thiruvananthapuram natives still resort to the market for their basic needs — its vegetable market is still the favourite haunt of those who want to buy wholesale and fresh. “The grocery shops here are really old. They bring produce from across the border, and the variety of heirloom grains and millets available here is just amazing and quite free from adulteration,” says Natarajan, a yoga master, who buys his monthly grocery from Chalai.