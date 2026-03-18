Devikulam contest hots up as BJP fields ex-MLA in Thiruvananthapuram

IDUKKI: The battle for the Devikulam assembly constituency intensified on Monday with the BJP officially declaring former MLA S Rajendran as its candidate, setting up a direct contest against sitting MLA A Raja of the CPM. Rajendran, as a CPM legislator, had been a prominent political figure in the high ranges for years before parting ways with the party.

His entry into the BJP is seen as a major shift in Devikulam’s political landscape, with the party hoping to tap into his influence among plantation workers and sections of local communities in Munnar and surrounding areas.

Rajendran had earlier said that his decision to join the BJP was aimed at ensuring transparency and development in the high ranges. Alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Munnar Service Cooperative Bank, he demanded a probe into its asset transactions and said he was prepared for a “social audit” of his 40 years in public life.

The political rivalry between Rajendran and Raja has also resurfaced ahead of the polls. The two leaders had differences during the previous assembly election, and Rajendran was later expelled from CPM. His decision to join the BJP and contest from the same constituency has now turned that rivalry into a direct electoral battle.

Raja, however, dismissed concerns over Rajendran’s entry into the fray, saying the LDF remained confident of retaining the constituency. “We are not concerned about the shift of any senior members to the BJP. Even the BJP mega event held in Munnar saw participation mainly from those who were already in the party, with supporters brought in from Kochi, Bodimett, and neighbouring districts,” Raja said.