Technopark hit by water woes; private tankers fill 80% in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark — the biggest IT park in the country — is grappling with a severe water crisis with over 80% of its daily requirement currently being met through private tanker supply. Sources said the park — home to around 490 companies and 75,000 employees - has been heavily dependent on tanker water for several months now.

The daily water requirement at the IT park is estimated at 10-15 lakh litres. However, supply from the Kerala Water Authority remains critically low covering only a fraction of the demand. It is learned that the KWA is able to supply only 1 lakh litres daily for the rapidly expanding park prompting the park authorities to look for short-term and long-term measures.

To address the crisis, the Technopark has invested in a modern water treatment plant in the campus. “The work is under way and the facility is expected to be operational within three to four months. There are two natural ponds within the campus and it will be used for addressing the crisis,” said a source.

Besides this, the IT park is planning to dig an artificial rain water harvesting pond in the low-lying area identified within the campus. It is learned that the project launched by KWA to lay a new pipeline to give better water supply is progressing at a snail’s pace. The project conceived before the pandemic faced major setbacks after the contractor withdrew citing a surge in material costs, leading to legal hurdles.

With the advent of summer, around 50 tanker lorries are currently deployed to cater to Technopark. It is learned that phase I and III are the worst affected by the water crisis. Not only Technopark, the areas surrounding the park including 20 wards in Kazhakoottam region are under severe water crisis.