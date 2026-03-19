BJP added and excluded voters to influence results: CPI state secretary to CEC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising concerns about allegations against the BJP in the backdrop of the Assembly elections, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam alleged that the party has deliberately worked behind the exclusion of several names from the voters’ list of their legally binding constituency and included them in other places.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Binoy mentioned that the party has done this in constituencies where they believe vote adjustments can be done and thereby influence the result in a way beneficial to them.

Calling this another aspect of ‘vote chori’ (vote theft), Binoy urged the election commissioner to issue instructions to officials concerned to ensure such undemocratic practices do not take place, and set up required systems to monitor the same. He said such acts were punishable offences which required immediate attention.