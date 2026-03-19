Congress candidate Ramya Haridas hits out at personal attacks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former MP and Congress candidate Ramya Haridas has come out against personal attacks on social media, urging critics to end such campaigns against her.

In a Facebook post, Haridas responded to allegations that “salary would be insufficient” and that she had “roamed around singing instead of carrying out development work” in her constituency.

She said repeated exposure to such remarks had been distressing and clarified that she had never been driven by luxury or material aspirations, either during her childhood or now.

She noted that she grew up in a modest home built with panchayat assistance and continues to lead a simple life. She questioned why she would require a higher salary, adding that even a modest amount would suffice for her personal needs. According to her, the criticism came from remarks she made about the challenges of reaching people across a large constituency like Alathur without any additional sources of income.

Defending her tenure as an MP, she said her work was open to public scrutiny. She noted that she had fully utilised MP development funds, regularly attended parliament sessions and actively participated in debates on bills.

She also said she had raised issues concerning the state and her constituency multiple times in Parliament and had even faced suspension for protesting against central government policies.