Kerala Assembly polls 2026 | Kattakkada to witness a battle of ‘familiar faces’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Nee Kattakkada evide ulle?’— a dialogue that rules the internet these days has also made the place in it popular. But beyond the trends and reels, the Kattakkada assembly constituency is slowly getting traction of the election heat even before the candidate picture is clear.

The battle is going to be between familiar faces, and the commoners are expecting to see a solid competition here. While the CPM is set to field sitting MLA I B Satheesh and BJP P K Krishnadas, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate, though M R Baiju is speculated to be the frontrunner.

Infrastructural development, especially in terms of school buildings, is something that even the opposition parties approve of, about the two-time sitting MLA I B Satheesh. In an attempt to tap into the advantage of early candidate announcements, posters and wall writings of Satheesh have already taken up key spaces along the roads of the constituency.

Though he is a native of the constituency, according to local people he is not an active presence in the region. “(Satheesh) is an okay MLA, but is not often seen here,” said Sreedharan, a shop owner.