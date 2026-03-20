Authorities plan for rain guns as Thiruvananthapuram zoo ramps up plans for scorching summer heat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As temperature soars with intensifying summer, the Thiruvananthapuram zoo authorities have initiated a slew of measures to protect animals from heat stress and plans for rain guns.
The authorities have scaled up the fruit based diet, introduced mist sprinklers, oral supplements for preventing heat stroke, pedestal fans and more shady areas to safeguard the animals. The Thiruvananthapuram zoo is home to around 984 animals belonging to 92 species.
Department of Museums and Zoo director P S Manjula Devi said that all measures are in place to ensure the protection of the animals this summer.
“More fruits have been added to their diets, especially watermelons, salad cucumbers. Extra care is being given for animals like the bear. We are ensuring round the clock water supply in the enclosures. Mist sprayers have been installed,” said Manjula.
With the summer heat shooting up every passing year, the zoo authorities are planning for innovative cooling techniques like rain guns, which are used to create ‘natural showers’ that help manage the heat. “We are exploring more permanent solutions to improve the environment and reduce the heat stress for the inhabitants at the zoo.
Rain guns are being used at Vantara - a private zoo in Gujarat. Maybe next year we will be more equipped and it will be an experience for the visitors too,” added the director.
The zoo authorities introduced additional interventions from mid-February and efforts are underway to expand shaded areas across enclosures. Veterinarian Nikesh Kiran said that special attention is being given to sambar deer, whose enclosures are directly exposed to sunlight.
“We are also planning to reschedule the feeding time in response to the heat. The current feeding time is 3 pm, the plan is to postpone it to 4.30 pm. Morning feeding will be scheduled before 10 am. No animal deaths due to heat were reported last year,” he said.