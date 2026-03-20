Authorities plan for rain guns as Thiruvananthapuram zoo ramps up plans for scorching summer heat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As temperature soars with intensifying summer, the Thiruvananthapuram zoo authorities have initiated a slew of measures to protect animals from heat stress and plans for rain guns.

The authorities have scaled up the fruit based diet, introduced mist sprinklers, oral supplements for preventing heat stroke, pedestal fans and more shady areas to safeguard the animals. The Thiruvananthapuram zoo is home to around 984 animals belonging to 92 species.

Department of Museums and Zoo director P S Manjula Devi said that all measures are in place to ensure the protection of the animals this summer.

“More fruits have been added to their diets, especially watermelons, salad cucumbers. Extra care is being given for animals like the bear. We are ensuring round the clock water supply in the enclosures. Mist sprayers have been installed,” said Manjula.

With the summer heat shooting up every passing year, the zoo authorities are planning for innovative cooling techniques like rain guns, which are used to create ‘natural showers’ that help manage the heat. “We are exploring more permanent solutions to improve the environment and reduce the heat stress for the inhabitants at the zoo.