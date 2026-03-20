With 25.4 lakh voters across 14 constituencies, Thiruvananthapuram gears up for polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over 25.4 lakh voters spread across 14 constituencies, the district administration has already begun its preparations for the elections falling on April 9, to ensure a well-oiled election mechanism.

While Kovalam remains the constituency with the maximum voters (2 lakh), Thiruvananthapuram has the least (1.58 lakh) voters.

Two nomination forms were received in the district on Thursday - SUCI (C) candidate Saboora A in Thiruvananthapuram and SUCI candidate K Prasad in Nemom.

The first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machine’s was completed on Thursday, and the machines were distributed to returning officers of 14 constituencies. The district-level control room and voter helpline began its service on the sixth floor of Kudappanakunnu Civil Station, where citizens can contact the toll-free number 18004250242 for any election-related queries.

City police commissioner K Karthick informed that preparations are steadily progressing, with election awareness training for police officers completed. Nodal officers in the rank of ACP/DCP have been deployed for monitoring social media.

In a meeting held with the expense observers, police, excise, and returning officers, the officials were asked to decentralise inspections for the fair conduct of the elections. Special squads have been deployed to monitor financial transactions. Bank managers have been asked to immediately report all transactions made above Rs 10 lakh.

Ballot papers will be provided to the differently abled and senior citizen voters at their homes.

Voters in Thirivananthapuram district