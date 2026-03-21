Kerala assembly polls: Clear picture emerging in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a couple of days remaining for filing nominations, the poll picture is gradually crystallising in Thiruvananthapuram central, where UDF had declared CMP general secretary C P John as its candidate.

The LDF and the NDA are however yet to announce their candidates although they appear to have narrowed down their picks.

On Friday morning, the BJP more or less finalised senior party leader Karamana Jayan for the prestigious seat. Later in the day, the CPM zeroed in on actor Sudheer Karamana as the LDF independent.

Notably, there was confusion within all three fronts over the candidates in the constituency. In UDF, though a decision was taken to allocate the seat to CMP, senior Congress leader and ex-minister V S Sivakumar -- a former legislator from there -- was keen to contest. After much deliberation, the party leadership was able to finally sort out the issue by giving the seat to CMP and fielding Sivakumar from Aruvikkara. C P John has already launched his poll campaign in the city.

The BJP too was under pressure from different corners, after which the party brought out its second list of candidates on Thursday but kept the seat vacant. A couple of names including that of Chenkal Rajasekharan Nair, Karamana Jayan and actor Krishnakumar were doing the rounds as the party candidate.