Residents protest water supply disruption at Pongumoodu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of families from Ullloor, Pongamoodu, Akkulam and Sreekaryam staged a demonstration on Friday, blocking the national highway at Pongumoodu, to protest the water supply disruption in the region.

Back-to-back pipeline bursts had led to a shutdown of water supply to the region for many days, and even after plugging the leaks, a majority of the affected areas are yet to get water.

The families have demanded immediate restoration of water supply. Rajan Rawther, president of the Prasanth Nagar Residents’ Association at Pongumoodu, said that despite repeated representation to the minister, MLA and KWA authorities, there is no relief from the persistent water supply disruption. “I have been residing in this area for the past 40 years and the water crisis has been a persistent issue. We have staged protests in the past too and nobody cares about this issue. There are around 400 families in my residents’ association and everybody is struggling,” Rajan Rawther said.

Around 200 residents, members of political parties, and ward councillors -- irrespective of party affiliation -- from the area took part in the protest.

“KWA officials have promised to find a solution by tomorrow evening. If they don’t keep the promise, we will intensify the protest in the coming days,” he said Ageing pipelines continue hinder smooth water supply in the region. “There were multiple bursts recently, and over the past two weeks, water crisis has worsened. This is not a new issue. Disruptions have been happening for the past many years,” said former Akkulam ward councillor Suresh Kumar S.

Meanwhile, a Rs 68-crore project to lay a new pipeline from Peroorkada to Manvila is moving at a snail’s pace.