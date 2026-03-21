Shankhumukham beach closed for renovation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Shanghumugham Beach, visited by hundreds everyday, has been closed for renovation. The beach has been in a dire state for years owing to sea incursion and rough waves. The irrigation department is preparing the beach for a Rs 14-crore rejuvenation project, which is expected to restore its lost glory. Though crores have been spent for infrastructure development, the sorry state of the beach has remained a major concern and inconvenience for the public

The project includes the construction of a new 370-metre-long seawall, reconstruction of the eroded pathway, and beautification of the beach area. One of the main highlights of the project is a wave proof gallery facing the beach which will be constructed in concrete on top of boulders and rocks to sustain the rough waves and erosion.

The phase I of the project was launched ahead of the Navy Day celebration hosted at the beach. As part of the work, the Irrigation department restored the beach temporarily for hosting the Navy Day event held last December.

An official of the irrigation department said that the phase II was supposed to take off immediately after the Navy Day celebrations. “We will be able to launch the work in full swing in a week. The gallery facing the beach will be constructed in such a manner that it sustains rough waves and sea erosion. Even if there is no beach during sea advancement, the people arriving there will be able to sit and enjoy the beach from the gallery,” said an official of the irrigation department.