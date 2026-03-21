Shankhumukham beach closed for renovation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Shanghumugham Beach, visited by hundreds everyday, has been closed for renovation. The beach has been in a dire state for years owing to sea incursion and rough waves. The irrigation department is preparing the beach for a Rs 14-crore rejuvenation project, which is expected to restore its lost glory. Though crores have been spent for infrastructure development, the sorry state of the beach has remained a major concern and inconvenience for the public
The project includes the construction of a new 370-metre-long seawall, reconstruction of the eroded pathway, and beautification of the beach area. One of the main highlights of the project is a wave proof gallery facing the beach which will be constructed in concrete on top of boulders and rocks to sustain the rough waves and erosion.
The phase I of the project was launched ahead of the Navy Day celebration hosted at the beach. As part of the work, the Irrigation department restored the beach temporarily for hosting the Navy Day event held last December.
An official of the irrigation department said that the phase II was supposed to take off immediately after the Navy Day celebrations. “We will be able to launch the work in full swing in a week. The gallery facing the beach will be constructed in such a manner that it sustains rough waves and sea erosion. Even if there is no beach during sea advancement, the people arriving there will be able to sit and enjoy the beach from the gallery,” said an official of the irrigation department.
The official said that the weather is favourable at present. “We are hoping to complete all major works in the next two months,” said the official.
The historic Arattu mandapam at the beach has been under the threat of severe erosion. Last year, the irrigation department had installed 120 metres of polypropylene geotubes to protect the Arattu Mandapam.
Despite the sorry state of affairs, the destination has been attracting scores of visitors every day and extensive development activities have been undertaken at the centre in recent years.
Restoration and beautification of the beach is key for the development of the destination. Recently, a modern food court was opened at the beach.