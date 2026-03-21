Two killed as tipper lorry crashes into bike, car near Venjaramoodu.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youngsters died after a tipper lorry lost control and collided with their bike before overturning on to a car on the Pirappancode-Kunnathunada stretch near Venjaramoodu on Thursday.

The accident happened around 12.45 pm when the stone laden tipper, reportedly travelling from Nagarukuzhi towards Pirappancode, first hit the bike carrying the students. The lorry toppled over, and crushed a car that was following on the same road.

Adithyan, 22, of Vembayam and Julie Ignatius, 20, of Kattakada succumbed to injuries. Adithyan died on the spot, while Julie died later during treatment at hospital. Adithyan was a state-level archery player and a university student. Julie Ignatius was a national-level kabaddi player and a second-year college student.

The car’s occupants, identified as Rashid and Yasir from Palakkad, suffered injuries but survived the initial impact.