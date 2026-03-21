Youth Congress leader quits, slams 'degenerated' candidate list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state vice-president N S Nusoor on Friday announced his resignation from the party, citing strong dissatisfaction with the Congress’s candidate list for the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Nusoor said his decision was not merely due to being overlooked for a ticket, but stemmed from deeper concerns over the party’s selection process and internal functioning. He described the list as “degenerated” and criticised specific choices, including the candidature of Sudheer Shah Palode in Vamanapuram, alleging it was made “at the behest of SDPI”.

Nusoor also levelled serious allegations against the party leadership, claiming there were tacit understandings between the Congress and the BJP in certain constituencies.

He alleged that such arrangements were aimed at aiding BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Nemom, while facilitating reciprocal support for Congress candidates in Vattiyoorkavu and Aruvikkara.

He further claimed that K S Sabarinadan was shifted to Nemom to accommodate Sivakumar in Aruvikkara, allegedly on the recommendation of a national-level leader.