‘Congress-BJP vote business challenge to democracy’: V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing the allegations made by former Youth Congress vice-president N S Nusoor that the party had entered into an unholy pact with the BJP in some constituencies, including Nemom, CPM candidate V Sivankutty said that this ‘vote business’ challenges the democratic system of the country. Calling this a betrayal of the people, the minister said that the Congress, which boasts about its stand of opposing communal forces, is teaming up with RSS for this treachery.

“The Congress’s stand of cross-voting to BJP to help Rajeev Chandrasekhar win is shocking, and the return favour of winning in Vattiyoorkavu and Aruvikkara is political bankruptcy,” he said in a press conference here on Saturday.

Sivankutty asserted that the people of Nemon are aware of the LDF’s struggles to oust communal forces, and said these efforts cannot be overruled by any tacit deals.

In what can be seen as a rebuttal to NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s comments about no development in Nemom, Sivankutty said comprehensive development initiatives worth Rs 900 cr have been invested in sectors like education, health, water supply and skill development.