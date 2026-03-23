CSI South Kerala diocese gets new bishop as Princeton Ben takes charge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief gap, the CSI South Kerala diocese has a new head, with Rev Dr Princeton Ben being ordained as bishop on Sunday. The ceremony, overseen by Church of South India moderator Rev Dr Rueben Mark, was held at the CSI MM Cathedral in Palayam.

The name of Princeton Ben, who was serving as vice chairman of the diocese, was selected at the synod meeting held in Chennai on Saturday. The consecration ceremony of the seventh bishop of the diocese was also attended by synod office-bearers and bishops from 24 dioceses across the country.

“We will clarify our stand on the assembly elections after detailed discussions with office-bearers by March 30. Naturally, it will reflect the happenings across the state and country, and also the position of political parties with the church,” Princeton Ben told TNIE.

He also noted that the church will take a deep dive into the recently released J B Koshy Commission report, which is also expected to be part of the church’s statement the next week.

“The absence of a full-time bishop will lead to several challenges, including the smooth functioning of various church committees, governance of educational institutions, etc. We hope all these challenges will come to an end now,” he said.

Born in Kottukal, Thiruvananthapuram, Princeton Ben has served as secretary of the district council of the church and a diocese executive committee member.

The last bishop of the diocese, Dharmaraj Rasalam, stepped down in 2024 after a slew of allegations, including accepting donations for admissions to the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College Hospital in Karakonam.

“Unlike media portrayals, Rasalam retired from his position, adhering to the laws, rather than claims of being ousted. Even during his tenure, he had taken several progressive stands for the church. However, power politics and criticisms stemming from that will always be there in every church,” Princeton Ben told TNIE.