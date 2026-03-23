Thiruvananthapuram MCH fire: Report cites injury complications in five deaths, kin allege lapses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital has submitted a detailed report to the directorate of medical education (DME) following the recent fire in its surgical ICU.
The report states that patients were shifted with proper life-saving measures, including ambu bag and oxygen support for those on ventilators.
Department heads noted that five deaths occurred because of the worsening of severe injuries, though final conclusions await postmortem examination findings. Nine staff members who experienced physical strain while transferring patients also received treatment.
The findings from the neurosurgery and surgery departments were submitted to the superintendent, who forwarded them to the DME. Details of deaths reported in the multi-specialty surgical and trauma ICUs on the day of the fire and the following day were also included.
The incident, caused by a ventilator malfunction last Tuesday morning, led to smoke filling the ICU despite the fire being extinguished quickly. Patients were immediately moved to other ICUs, with the hospital authorities insisting that protocol was followed.
However, relatives of Krishnankutty from Oyur and Saneesh from Neyyattinkara, who died within 24 hours of the fire, alleged that their condition deteriorated after the transfer.
Saneesh had been on a ventilator after a bike accident. Krishnankutty, who had suffered severe injuries in an autorickshaw accident, too was on a ventilator. His oxygen levels dipped after the transfer, according to relatives. Further, the kin alleged that they were not properly informed about the ICU shift and that the patients’ condition worsened afterward.
Three more deaths were reported the following day, though their families have not raised complaints. Meanwhile, the Youth Congress staged a protest at the superintendent’s office, demanding explanations for the deaths. Protesters blocked the office gate and were later arrested when they attempted to enter forcibly.
The Congress and the BJP have taken up the relatives’ accusations as a political weapon against the government.
Deaths due to worsening of injuries
Department heads noted that five deaths occurred due to the worsening of severe injuries, though final conclusions await postmortem examination findings. Nine staffers who experienced physical strain while transferring patients also received treatment