Logosphile: A space to connect and create

A new space in the capital that invites people to gather around a table, set aside the noise of a busy schedule, and spend a couple of hours making something of their own. It is not the pursuit of perfection that matters here, but the pull of creation where the mind eases into the act of making.
Logosphile is the passion project of Shahna Syed Ahamed, who believes life finds its fullest expression through art.
Shahna’s relationship with art began early, in her school days, and that was just the beginning.
“At 16, my father passed away suddenly. As financial independence became urgent, I turned to what I knew best — art. I started by selling calligraphy works, and over time it slowly grew into a small business, including hampers and later into event-based creative work,” she says.
That has been her journey for the past eight years. “Recently, I started thinking there must be many people like me who want to do something on their own but don’t know where to begin. There are also people who never really had the time or opportunity to explore their artistic side. It’s not that they can’t — they just never tried. So I wanted to create a space where people can discover that side of themselves, or even begin to build something independently.”
That thought became Logosphile — a studio space in the centre of the city designed for art workshops. The focus is largely on children and women.
“For children, they are the future and giving them a space to create and think freely really matters. And for women, if this helps them become a little more financially independent or gives them the confidence to start something of their own, that itself feels meaningful to me,” she adds.
The studio welcomes not just individuals but also groups. From birthday gatherings and community meet-ups to bridal showers, the idea is to turn any occasion into something more hands-on and memorable. “They are already creating a memory through the event. But with a workshop, they also create something with their own hands. That product itself becomes a very personal memory,” she says.
In the past month, the studio has hosted workshops ranging from calligraphy and acrylic painting to terracotta art. Upcoming sessions include clay modelling, glass painting, resin art, wood and ceramic painting, and even bouquet making, vision boards, and mood board creation.
The space is also becoming a preferred choice for communities looking to host gatherings outside the usual café setting.
“Many communities are now asking for this space because cafés come with restrictions. Here, we just want the purpose of the gathering to create something meaningful. We don’t add unnecessary charges but just what’s needed to arrange the session.”
At the end of it all, what Shahna hopes people take back is simple. “People should leave feeling happy, with the sense that they have spent their time well doing something creative with art,” she smiles.