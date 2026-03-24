Logosphile: A space to connect and create

A new space in the capital that invites people to gather around a table, set aside the noise of a busy schedule, and spend a couple of hours making something of their own. It is not the pursuit of perfection that matters here, but the pull of creation where the mind eases into the act of making.

Logosphile is the passion project of Shahna Syed Ahamed, who believes life finds its fullest expression through art.

Shahna’s relationship with art began early, in her school days, and that was just the beginning.

“At 16, my father passed away suddenly. As financial independence became urgent, I turned to what I knew best — art. I started by selling calligraphy works, and over time it slowly grew into a small business, including hampers and later into event-based creative work,” she says.

That has been her journey for the past eight years. “Recently, I started thinking there must be many people like me who want to do something on their own but don’t know where to begin. There are also people who never really had the time or opportunity to explore their artistic side. It’s not that they can’t — they just never tried. So I wanted to create a space where people can discover that side of themselves, or even begin to build something independently.”

That thought became Logosphile — a studio space in the centre of the city designed for art workshops. The focus is largely on children and women.