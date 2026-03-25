CPM, Congress raising B-team claims to consolidate Muslim votes, says BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Mentioning that the B-team allegations raised by Congress and CPM stem from their fear of defeat, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that this attack is solely aimed at consolidating Muslim votes in favour of them.

“As soon as the local body elections were held, they understood that they would face a setback and decided to consolidate Muslim votes. Hence, Congress decided to term CPM as BJP’s B-team, and vice versa,” he said in a press conference here on Tuesday.

Mentioning that the state’s Muslims will not fall prey to these tricks, Rajeev said that the BJP will not let this politics happen here anymore, to divert the people’s attention from development.

Alleging that cross-voting took place between LDF and UDF even in the recently completed local body polls in panchayats like Ayiroor, Rajeev claimed that such practices can be regularly seen in constituencies like Vattiyoorkavu, Manjeshwar, and even Nemom.