Man held for brutally assaulting newlywed wife in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his newlywed wife and causing serious injuries, including fractures to her ribs and knee, in Kazhakoottam.

The accused, Asif (28), a resident of Jaleel Manzil at Keerikkuzhi in Aniyoor, Chempazhanthy, was taken into custody by the Kazhakoottam police. The victim, Arafa Najumudeen (22) of Shamnad Manzil in Chenkottukonam, is undergoing treatment following the brutal assault.

According to the complaint filed by her relatives, the couple had got married on January 25. Within two weeks of the wedding, Asif allegedly began physically abusing Arafa without provocation.

The incident reportedly escalated on March 17 when Arafa called her maternal aunt on her mobile phone. Enraged by this, Asif allegedly slapped her, kicked her on the back, and stamped on her right knee, causing a fracture.

He is also accused of hitting her on the chest and ribs using a bottle, leading to severe injuries. Arafa suffered serious injuries to her ribs, chest, and right knee.

Police have produced the accused before the court and further proceedings are under way.